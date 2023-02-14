New neighbourhood restaurant to open in place of Lenehans in Rathmines

Brunch and Sunday roast spot Lenehans sadly closed their doors in September of last year, but their Rathgar Road location won't be vacant much longer.

Those who continued following Lenehans after they announced their closure may have noticed some recent activity on their page, under the new moniker of Lottie's.

While not much info has been released about the impending opener as of yet (mostly cryptic-yet-colourful posts in typical soon-to-open Dublin restaurant fashion), here's what we do know:

Lottie's of Rathmines is set to open this month, and is the second Dublin opening for restaurant group Valence Hospitality - duo Domini Kemp and Brian Montague who are the driving force behind The Commons Café, located beneath the Museum of Literature of Ireland.

While Lottie's are using the same social media accounts once operated by Lenehans, they are a completely new company with no connections to the previous owners.

While not much menu info has been released, Lottie's have been sharing updates regarding the talented kitchen team they have coming on board - Head Chef Tudorel Ostache, who's previously worked at the likes of Chapter One, Mister S, Pichet and Cleaver East, and general manager Geoff Graham who has most recently worked with the Winding Stair Group after over 30 years in the biz.

With those accolades, we're naturally expecting magic in the kitchen.

Over the past few days, Lottie's have been sharing the odd teaser of their cocktail and food menus, so be sure to give them the follow if you're wondering what to expect.

Header image via Instagram/lottiesrathmines

