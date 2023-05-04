An over 25s nightclub for young professionals is opening just off Grafton Street

"This is like nothing Ireland has seen before and was inspired by similar concepts seen in cities like London and New York"

A new nightclub is opening in the heart of Dublin City Centre as Hyde expands to launch its 'SEEK’ nightclub.

People have been crying out for a new venue in Dublin and according to the creators, "this is like nothing Ireland has seen before and was inspired by similar concepts seen in cities like London and New York".

The new four-storey Rooftop Club Bar, located off Grafton Street, is a modern, vibrant and stylish venue boasting one of Dublin’s finest locations on Lemon Street, Dublin 2.

The second floor has been secretly under construction since the start of 2023 and the team at Hyde are now ready to open the doors of SEEK nightclub this Saturday, May 6th.

According to the Irish nightlife activist group ‘Give Us The Night,’ Ireland’s club scene has "diminished at an alarming rate over the past two decades".

A staggering 84% of nightclubs in Ireland have reportedly closed their doors since the year 2000.

Statistics show that working professionals over 25 have been left without a late-night dance venue and say that other clubs cater to much younger groups.

Now, SEEK @ Hyde promises to cater specifically to this group; with high-end, chic furnishings and décor choices, to one of Ireland’s best nightclub sound systems, to decadent cocktails and the finest drinks on offer.

Head of Operations, Clive Powers Says: “We are thrilled to announce the opening of SEEK and offer a new luxury nightlife destination in the heart of Dublin city, as well as expand our new music and hospitality concept at Hyde, as it continues to evolve as a world-class destination.’

“The Dublin late-night scene has had a rough few years so we are excited to revive the Dublin Nightlife scene with the opening of SEEK and bring it into a new era. Particularly for those working professionals 25+ who feel like they haven’t had a nightclub of their own in this city.”

SEEK will open every Friday and Saturday from 10:00 pm to 2:30 am with an entry fee starting at €5 per guest.

Guests can upgrade their SEEK experience to a VIP booth, which includes bottle service and a dedicated host for their table throughout the night.

