New restaurant and theatre space opens in Dundrum

Good news, as there's nothing more glamorous than dinner and a show.

Whether you're looking for a Mamma Mia tribute act, somewhere to watch the match or a lovingly curated gastro menu, this new spot in Dundrum Town Centre has you covered.

The Flying Duck opened last month on the first floor of the shopping centre (next to Harvey Nichols), boasting a stylish outdoor terrace, tasty small bites as well as space for dancing the night away, should the feeling take you.

With actor and restauranteur Gary Whelan at the helm, you can expect live entertainment at the Flying Duck every Friday and Saturday night. Each weekend features a variety of up-and-coming Irish talent and tribute experiences that'll have you singing along with gusto.

Advertisement

On the menu you'll find a varied mix of local inspired Irish produce, ranging from modern cuisine in the restaurant to creative small bites served in the stylish bar area. They also have a deal on at the moment to celebrate the opening of their summer terrace: Wings and a beer, glass of house wine or prosecco for €10. Unheard of in this day and age.

Browse the menu and book yourself in for dinner and dancing HERE.

Header image via The Flying Duck

Advertisement

READ NEXT: Smithfield welcomes new café that specialises in pastel de natas