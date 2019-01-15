PICS: One Of Dublin's Most Iconic Coffee Outlets Is Reopening After Its Sad Closure In 2017

This is going to be such a boost

It was a sad day in September 2017 when it was announced that people would no longer be able to get coffee from one of the most iconic buildings in Dublin.

The legendary coffee kiosk on Leeson Street had closed down after being one of the hottest go-to coffee spots in town for nearly four decades.

It closed quickly with the owner just leaving a note on the window thanking everyone for their support for the last 38 years.

Back then, we signed off the article hoping that someone new would come along and take over the beautiful spot.

And this month, that is what has happened.

Perch is Dublin’s newest café and it has opened its doors in the newly refurbished iconic Leeson Street kiosk.

The famous Kiosk was built in 1929 and began its life as a water pressure station before going on to house a tea room, public toilets and a café.

Its latest tenants have restored it to its former glory with a nod to the art deco style of the 1920s.

Perch’s mission is to provide great coffee with excellent and friendly customer service.

The independently owned café has made a conscious decision to use local suppliers with its coffee coming from Full Circle Roasters a stone’s throw away on Grantham Place while all baked goods, sandwiches and salads are sourced within walking distance of the kiosk.

The café is also committed to using compostable and recyclable materials.

To reduce single use cups customers have the option of purchasing Perch branded Ecoffee cups which are made with natural fibres and customers will receive a discount when they bring their own reusable cup.

The newly opened venture has led to three new jobs in the area and hopes to expand its workforce further in the coming months.

Hannah Murphy, owner and founder of Perch, said:

“Following a busy couple of months we’re delighted to finally open the doors. I always loved this amazing little Dublin landmark and my ambition was to restore it and bring it back to its former glory.

I also wanted to give it a new lease of life by providing the local area and passers-by with a friendly, independently run and convenient coffee bar serving excellent locally roasted coffee.”

You can find more information on their Facebook page and their website.

