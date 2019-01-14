A Dublin Restaurant Has Made A Hugely Sound Gesture In Support Of Nurses

At times of adversity, you can always count on Dubliners to reach out and help.

This trait isn't limited to the people of the capital and quite often businesses get involved to make life easier for their fellow citizens, with this wonderful gesture from a couple of weeks back being a prime example.

In keeping with recent trends, another Dublin establishment has now proved its soundness with a really kind gesture in support of nurses and midwives, who intend to hold a series of strikes in the coming weeks as part of a pay dispute.

The Brass Fox in Tallaght has stated that it will offer 15% off the price of a meal to nurses and midwives who show their staff badges. A social media post also says that 'This offer also extends to other Emergency Personnel - The Gardaí, RNLI , Prison Officers, Fire and ambulance Services.'



A truly kind offer at what must be a stressful time for a lot of people. Well done to all involved.

