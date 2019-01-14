Lifestyle Food and Drink Dublin

A Dublin Restaurant Has Made A Hugely Sound Gesture In Support Of Nurses

A very kind offer

Screen Shot 2019 01 14 At 20 47 41

At times of adversity, you can always count on Dubliners to reach out and help.

This trait isn't limited to the people of the capital and quite often businesses get involved to make life easier for their fellow citizens, with this wonderful gesture from a couple of weeks back being a prime example.

In keeping with recent trends, another Dublin establishment has now proved its soundness with a really kind gesture in support of nurses and midwives, who intend to hold a series of strikes in the coming weeks as part of a pay dispute.

The Brass Fox in Tallaght has stated that it will offer 15% off the price of a meal to nurses and midwives who show their staff badges. A social media post also says that 'This offer also extends to other Emergency Personnel - The Gardaí, RNLI , Prison Officers, Fire and ambulance Services.'

A truly kind offer at what must be a stressful time for a lot of people. Well done to all involved.

READ NEXT: The Top 10 Full Irish Breakfasts In Dublin Right Now

the brass fox tallaght nurses strike Ireland
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
A Dublin Restaurant Has Made A Hugely Sound Gesture In Support Of Nurses
A Dublin Restaurant Has Made A Hugely Sound Gesture In Support Of Nurses
Everyone Is Talking About This Leap Card And Dublin Bus Dilemma
Everyone Is Talking About This Leap Card And Dublin Bus Dilemma
PIC: The Differing Prices Of Pints Of Guinness In Dublin
PIC: The Differing Prices Of Pints Of Guinness In Dublin
Nine Alluring Spots To Go On A Third Date In Dublin *Wink-Wink*
Nine Alluring Spots To Go On A Third Date In Dublin *Wink-Wink*
Dublin Restaurant Owner Had The Perfect Response To A Bad Review On TripAdvisor
Dublin Restaurant Owner Had The Perfect Response To A Bad Review On TripAdvisor
Dublin On A Budget: The Top 10 Things To See, Do And Eat When You're Scraping Pennies
Dublin On A Budget: The Top 10 Things To See, Do And Eat When You're Scraping Pennies
This Insane Dublin Penthouse Even Comes With Its Own Bar
This Insane Dublin Penthouse Even Comes With Its Own Bar
PIC: This Is How Much You Can Save A Year In Dublin By Cycling To Work
PIC: This Is How Much You Can Save A Year In Dublin By Cycling To Work
This Is Hands Down My Favourite Place To Get My Brows Done In Dublin
This Is Hands Down My Favourite Place To Get My Brows Done In Dublin
The Secret To Getting Low Rent And House Prices In Dublin Has Been Revealed
The Secret To Getting Low Rent And House Prices In Dublin Has Been Revealed
A Customer Went Berserk At A Dublin Barista For The Pettiest Of Reasons
A Customer Went Berserk At A Dublin Barista For The Pettiest Of Reasons
Landlords Are Allegedly Using An Illegal Practice To Deduct Money From Deposits
Landlords Are Allegedly Using An Illegal Practice To Deduct Money From Deposits
Seven Superb Dishes To Try This Week
Food and Drink

Seven Superb Dishes To Try This Week
Dublin Has A Brand New Millionaire And The Winning Ticket Was Sold In This Shop In The Capital
News

Dublin Has A Brand New Millionaire And The Winning Ticket Was Sold In This Shop In The Capital
Authentic Ramen And Asian Vibes Are Waiting Underground On South William Street
Reviews

Authentic Ramen And Asian Vibes Are Waiting Underground On South William Street
PIC: One Of Dublin's Most Well-Known Couples Have Confirmed Split
News

PIC: One Of Dublin's Most Well-Known Couples Have Confirmed Split

Pucker Up - Kiss A Ginger Day Takes Place In The Phoenix Park This Weekend
Dublin

Pucker Up - Kiss A Ginger Day Takes Place In The Phoenix Park This Weekend
Dublin Girl's Scary Late Night Experience About 'Going To The Bathroom Alone' Is Something We Should All Look Out For
News

Dublin Girl's Scary Late Night Experience About 'Going To The Bathroom Alone' Is Something We Should All Look Out For
WATCH: McGregor's Da Has Gone On Another Social Media Rant And It's Worse Than The 'Coinage' One
News

WATCH: McGregor's Da Has Gone On Another Social Media Rant And It's Worse Than The 'Coinage' One
Over 30 Phoenix Park Deer Have Been Culled Today To Avoid An "Over-Abundant" Population
News

Over 30 Phoenix Park Deer Have Been Culled Today To Avoid An "Over-Abundant" Population

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group