This Dublin Café Is Offering Free Breakfast To Any Child Who Needs It On Their Way To School

A North Dublin café has come up with the lovely idea of giving out free breakfast to any child or teenager who needs it on their way to school.

Skinny Batch in Rush is introducing the new initiative from Monday morning and it's getting a great response from locals already.

The free breakfast will be available on rush takeaway orders on school days from 8am – 9am.

From Monday next week, any child or teen up to age 18 who wants or needs a warm brekkie on the way to school can have a bowl of porridge & some fresh fruit on us.

✨available school days 8-9am

✨Rush takeaway only

✨bring your own container

✨no judgement, no q’s, just love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bAisi6pBoO — Skinny Batch (@SkinnyBatchDeli) January 3, 2019

They announced the news on their Facebook page, writing, ‘We think that every child and teenager deserves a warm healthy brekkie before school each day so here’s what we’re gonna do.

‘From Monday next week, we will have a pot of yummy porridge on from 8-9am (or while stocks last).

‘McCormacks Fruit & Veg in Rush have kindly agreed to supply us with fresh fruit to take with you too (also while stocks last).

‘Anyone up to age 18 who wants or needs a warm breakfast just needs to bring in a wee container and we’ll fill it up for them at Skinny Batch Rush on the way to school.

‘No questions, no judgement, just love. With thanks to Fran Butler At Pallas Foods and McCormacks Fruit & Veg, Rush.'

Such a brilliant gesture to start off the new school term.

Main image via Skinny Batch

READ MORE: This Organic Dublin Bakery Needs To Be On Your 2019 Bucket List