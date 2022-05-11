Sprezzatura's sister restaurant Spatched has officially hatched

The wait is finally over.

After many months of teasing, Sprezzatura's sister restaurant Spatched is finally here. While Sprezzatura is known for their cheap and cheerful pasta dishes (and those sensational aranchini balls) Spatched is all about chicken; chicken burgers to be specific.

Over the last few weeks they've been testing their recipes, soft launching the restaurant at the weekend. Their menu is a simple one. Choose whether you want your chicken in pieces or in a bun. As a burger your chicken (boneless thigh meat) comes in a soft potato bun, with lettuce, pickles (don't ask to remove these unless you're 12 or under), Spatched sauce, crispy onions, and your choice of glaze (dry fry with gravy, classic hot, or trufflo). If you're more of a chicken pieces kinda person, they'll come in the Spatched special coating with whatever glaze sets your soul on fire.

They've got a delicious range of fries, from gravy, to cheesy, to carbonara coated. You can even add American cheese and parmesan fondue to your burger (I'm making myself hungry just thinking about it).

And to wash it all down Spatched stocks WineLab cocktails to sip on over your chicken feast; chin chin.

From the 11th May, Spatched will be open from 4pm until late, Wednesday through to Sunday. If they're anything like their sister restaurant, Spatched will book up fast on a regular basis. If you want to make a booking, you can do so HERE.

You'll find Spatched not far from sister restaurant Sprezzatura in Rathmines.

Header image via Instagram/spatcheddublin

