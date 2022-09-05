Tapped, the only bar with a Grafton Street entrance, officially opens today

With over 50 taps on-site, they have one of the highest numbers of taps in Ireland.

Launch day is officially here for Tapped. The Nassau Street bar, which took over from the Porterhouse Central, opens today 5th September, with a whole new look. Tapped is home to over 50 taps on-site, which places it as being one of the bars with the most bar taps in all of Ireland. Plus, with a Grafton Street entrance as well as a Nassau Street one, Tapped is the only bar located there to have an entrance via our iconic shopping district.

Welcome to Tapped

As you can see from the photographs, the inside has been completely transformed, with pops of blue and orange alongside spectacular new lighting. The venue features very few materials: wood, concrete and steel make up the vast majority, while Italian glass bricks are used to create bespoke countertops. Ireland’s first full concrete bar stretches 15 metres in length to house their 50 taps.

And pints aren't the only drinks coming from these taps. All your fave cocktails, from espresso martinis, to pornstars will be available on tap too.

Managing Director of Porterhouse Brew Co and Dingle Distillery Elliot Hughes says this of the cocktail taps:

"Serving cocktails on tap eliminates an enormous amount of waste daily, but equally it saves the consumer so much time waiting for their drink. However, we do understand that initial impressions may be that cocktails on tap might not be of the same standard cocktail connoisseurs are used to. We are very confident this will not be the case here.”

Essentially, at Tapped you can get whatever drink you desire on tap. Wine, beer, cocktails, you name it. They got it.

Tapped have also teamed up with Dublin Pizza Company so no one will go hungry while enjoying their pint.

You can book a table at Tapped HERE, or wander in off Grafton Street for a peek if you're passing. Tapped will be open from 12pm Monday to Friday and 11am Saturday and Sunday until late.

Header image via Karl Hussey Photography via Rob Kenny PR

