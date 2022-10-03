Thanks Plants food truck launches at Dundrum Town Centre

By Katy Thornton

October 3, 2022 at 4:09pm

Some especially welcome news on Meatless Monday.

 

As a Dundrum local, I find this news particularly exciting. For the next four months, Thanks Plants have taken up residence in Dundrum Town Centre's Pembroke Square, where many amazing food trucks have come and gone before them.

Thanks Plants launched in Dundrum on World Vegetarian Day (1st October) which is incredibly fitting.

Thanks Plants pride themselves on making "wholesome meatless meats", with products so tasty that you would never know the difference. Their popular products are also available in Tesco at Dundrum Town Centre.

Image via Ogilvy

 

So what's available to eat at the Thanks Plants food truck? You can get meatless burgers, hotdogs, and tenders. They have named their menu ‘Joyous Junk Food’ as it's better for the environment and better for the animals. Plus there's zero compromise when it comes to taste.

If you're interested but can't get out to Dundrum, you can find the different Thanks Plants stockists HERE.

