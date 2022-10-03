Thousands of Brazilians queue in Dublin to vote in presidential election

Brazilian nationals travelled across the country to cast their vote.

Videos and images have been circulating online of the queues in Dublin to vote in the Brazilian presidential election.

According to RTÉ News, "Brazilian nationals living all around Ireland were able to vote at the country's only polling station in an English language school on Dublin's North Great George's Street." They also said that, "Leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was favoured to beat right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro."

This election is considered to be the most polarising election the country has seen in decades, making Brazilian nationals in Ireland all the more eager to vote.

Brazil votes! Huge queues for the official voting station on North Great George’s Street, Dublin, Ireland. Democracy in action #brazilelections #brazil #brazilindublin xxx 🇧🇷❤️ pic.twitter.com/DHtidtS0Df — Laughlin Rigby (@LaughlinRigby) October 2, 2022

The vote opened at 8am on Sunday, 2nd October, and closed at 5pm. Both frontrunners in the presidential race were being supported by those in the queue.

RTÉ News reported that the polling station within the English language school was the only one available in Ireland, therefore any Brazilians hoping to cast their vote had to travel to Dublin and queue to do so.

At the time of writing, Lula has received 48.4% of the overall vote, while Bolsonaro has 43.2%, and Simone Tebet has 4.2%.

Header image via Twitter/LaughlinRigby

