The Circle Club at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre has reopened with an Art Deco revamp

By Lovin Media

September 23, 2022 at 4:28pm

Share:

In a city the size of Dublin, "exclusive" experiences lie few and far between.

The Daniel Libeskind-designed theatre has undergone some changes over the last while, with the opening of a new space and a refurbishment of The Circle Club lounge.

The Terrace Club is a new club space occupying the top floor, with a private outdoor terrace and birds’ eye views over Grand Canal Dock.

While The Circle Club lounge has undergone a glamorous refurbishment, the revamped space channels the Art Deco era with all the glamour and pomp associated with that time.

The lounge is resplendent with piped patterned velvet upholstery, red lacquered tabletops, and bespoke graphic chevron carpets alongside statement abstract art pieces.

Advertisement

These spaces are only available to private members, which organisers say is ideal for "business purposes such as client entertainment, corporate family events, as well as private use among families, couples or anyone who simply loves attending the theatre".

Circle Club members enjoy a host of benefits including exclusive access to The Circle Club private lounge for every show, dedicated account management services, the best seats in the house and extensive show night menus.

Members of the Circle Club also have exclusive access to The Terrace Club, the luxurious new space on the top floor of the theatre to host private pre and post-show events.

If you are a regular theatre-goer with some extra coin, this membership is a surefire way to elevate your evening out.

Advertisement

For more information visit the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre website

READ ON: 'And just like that... we're back!' Underdog to reopen at The Legal Eagle

Share:

Latest articles

Attempt One Of These 23 Beaut Walks In And Around Dublin This Sunday

3 openers and 3 closures to be aware of in Dublin this week

Neighbourhood Wine tease new opening in Arnotts

'And just like that... we're back!' Underdog to reopen at The Legal Eagle

You may also love

Neighbourhood Wine tease new opening in Arnotts

'And just like that... we're back!' Underdog to reopen at The Legal Eagle

'We have returned to the south side' Bold & Brass launch in Sandyford

Russell and Bromley's first non-UK store opens on Grafton Street today