The Circle Club at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre has reopened with an Art Deco revamp

In a city the size of Dublin, "exclusive" experiences lie few and far between.

The Daniel Libeskind-designed theatre has undergone some changes over the last while, with the opening of a new space and a refurbishment of The Circle Club lounge.

The Terrace Club is a new club space occupying the top floor, with a private outdoor terrace and birds’ eye views over Grand Canal Dock.

While The Circle Club lounge has undergone a glamorous refurbishment, the revamped space channels the Art Deco era with all the glamour and pomp associated with that time.

The lounge is resplendent with piped patterned velvet upholstery, red lacquered tabletops, and bespoke graphic chevron carpets alongside statement abstract art pieces.

These spaces are only available to private members, which organisers say is ideal for "business purposes such as client entertainment, corporate family events, as well as private use among families, couples or anyone who simply loves attending the theatre".

Circle Club members enjoy a host of benefits including exclusive access to The Circle Club private lounge for every show, dedicated account management services, the best seats in the house and extensive show night menus.

Members of the Circle Club also have exclusive access to The Terrace Club, the luxurious new space on the top floor of the theatre to host private pre and post-show events.

If you are a regular theatre-goer with some extra coin, this membership is a surefire way to elevate your evening out.

For more information visit the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre website.

