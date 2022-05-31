There's a new NYC style pizzeria opening on Stephen Street this week

For all your by-the-slice needs.

Dublin's pizza game has been upped significantly over the last few years - at any given time, you're never too far away from a wood-fired, Neapolitan pie with artisan toppings, and we're not complaining. We'll never say no to a pizza.

However, in terms of pizza by the slice, there's always room for a new addition. Of course, our beloved DiFontaines having been flying the flag for NY-style slices for 20 years now and we'll never get enough of them, but in another corner of town there's a new spot opening that's caught our eye this week.

Bambino will open their doors tomorrow (Wednesday 1st), serving up NY-style and square slices, with 20 inch pies too for those looking for a heftier feed.

On the menu, Bambino are promising a selection of around 10 different slices - "some vegan, some not, some red, some white, some round, some square".

Advertisement

So far, they've debuted their "Big Hot Pep" slice with house pickled jalapeños and homemade hot honey on Instagram, and we're already mentally mapping out our route to Stephen Street after work tomorrow to make sure we get there before everything's sold out.

They'll also be pouring out a selection of wines and fountain fizzies to wash everything down.

Bambino are located on 37 Stephen Street Lower, and will open tomorrow at 5pm.

Advertisement

Header image via Instagram/bambino_dublin

READ NEXT: Green Man Wines in Terenure opens their super casual wine bar