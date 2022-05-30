Green Man Wines in Terenure opens their super casual wine bar

For those casual evenings where you can't help but think, 'Wine not'.

Wine bars don't all have to be super posh. Green Man Wines, based in Terenure, has set up its very own wine bar, opening Thursday through to Sunday, 5pm to 9pm. However, it's pointedly "super casual" and requires "no reservations", moreso a spot for when you feel an inclination for a glass or two of vino over some good conversation with like-minded friends.

The new wine bar is "starting off small", providing some lovely snacks like olives and charcuterie alongside their wine selection, but Green Man Wines may very well expand in the future if it's successful.

According to their website, and as you'd expect, Green Man is all about the wine:

"Wine is our passion and our motivation - discovering new wines, understanding their make-up, the people behind them, the philosophy, the dream that brought them from grape to bottle."

If you're a serious wine enthusiast, you can sign up for their wine club HERE.

So there you have it, your new go-to spot in Dublin for summer 2022 when you're in need of decompression.

