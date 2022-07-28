There's a new pub to hit up on Pearse Street for after work drinks

With an excellent selection of craft whiskeys, beers and cocktails.

There's nothing quite like the sacred ritual of Friday night drinks. Guinness stains on work shirts, animated chats piling out onto street corners, the obligatory chipper on the way home - it's all part of our cultural identity. And now there's a new spot to enjoy it in.

Moss Lane opened back in March on the corner of Pearse Street and Shaw Street, overlooked by the DART station bridge. With a regularly changing roster of speciality whiskeys from Irish distilleries and a traditional snug to sip away on them in, this Dublin 2 spot is definitely one to add to the list.

If whiskeys not your thing, no stress - also on the bar you'll find an excellent cocktail menu with classics such as pornstar martinis and sours, as well as more inventive concoctions from the Moss Lane bartenders.

Advertisement

There's also a tasty food menu on the go with a great selection of rolls and sambos for all your back-to-the-office lunchtime needs.

Cooking up a storm with our new lunchtime menu! Tough job trying them out today and fair to say we’re loving the caprese! @MossLaneDublin #Lunchtime #mosslane #dublin pic.twitter.com/rGzmXdaqfc — MossLaneDublin (@MossLaneDublin) July 6, 2022

And Guinness stans can head to their Twitter page for dreamy snaps of the immaculately creamy pints Moss Lane serve up on the regular. Just to get you in that post-work pint mindset.

Advertisement

Find Moss Lane at 37b Pearse Street.

Header image via Instagram/mosslanedublin

READ NEXT: Do Not Swim notice issued for Balbriggan beach due to high levels of E.coli