Vegan haven YumGrub to launch at D2 Street Food Yard

YumGrub Plant-based taste is back.

The closure of The Village Yard a few months back meant the closure of its food vendors too; Benjamin's Hot Chicken and Yum Grub. At the time Yum Grub shared their dismay at the news.

"We are sad to announce the closing of @thevillageyard, and with it, our OG spot in Ballybrack 😵 The pub will be undergoing immediate renovations and due to this our time trading here has come to an abrupt end."

The plant-based takeaway and the chicken shop were then both on the lookout for new homes. While Benjamin's has set up at The Vintage Inn in Dublin 4, Yum Grub is now reopening at The Place Street Food Yard on Grand Canal Street.

Yum Grub shared the news of their new home at the end of October, saying:

"We’ve been the busiest bees behind the scenes and can’t wait to be slinging the very finest vegan fast food to you all again! We’ll have all the classic as well as new offerings, deals and a tasty welcome back competition to get yee going!"

The vegan fast food spot will join the likes of The Drunken Cookie, Tacoman, Dosa Dosa, Pastiamo Truckttoria, and Griolladh at The Place. YumGrub officially launches on Friday, 11th November, bringing some class vegan food to the D2 area for all who live and work there.

With the loss of Vegan Sandwich Co's three Dublin restaurants and The Saucy Cow closing at Eatyard, we've been sorely lacking in good plant-based spots. Therefore the return of YumGrub to the Dublin scene makes us very happy indeed. Especially me, who is planning to do Veganuary for the first time in 2023.

Header images via Instagram/yumgrubdub

