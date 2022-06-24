WingMan 3.0 is flying the nest towards Coolock

Gourmet burgers and wings are coming to D17.

Some very exciting news for Northsiders this week. Burger and wing food truck WingMan announced their third location was coming for in Coolock, and then officially launched on National Burger Day (June 23rd). They already have two other spots, one in Malahide and one in Kilbarrack, and we hope this is an indication that there are more WingMan trucks on the way.

Advertisement

WingMan does a wide range of burgers, everything from grilled chicken, to vegan, to LA style smash (ever since trying my first smash burger a few months ago, I'm a complete convert now). According to their website, "WingMan is a chef lead gourmet food truck" so you know the food quality is going to be top notch.

You can find the Coolock WingMan food truck at Astropark Sports Bar if you're in the market for some unreal burgers and wings. They also deliver within a 4.5km radius if you can't make it out there yourself.

WingMan Coolock opens Thursday and Friday 5pm to 9:30pm, Saturday 4pm to 9:30pm, and Sunday 4pm to 8:30pm.

Header image via Instagram/wingmanstreetfood

Advertisement

READ ON: Margadh to launch at Grand Canal 'with a strong focus on cheese and wine'