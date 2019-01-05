New Openings

PIC: Irish Restaurant With The "Most Popular" Spice Bag In The Country Finally Sets Up In Dublin

"Anytime I'm in Galway and I'm hungover, this is what I order and I'm so glad it's finally in the capital"

I just want to make it clear that when it comes to Spice Bags, you'll never, ever change your choice after trying one from Xian Street Food in Dublin.

I came across Xian many moons ago when it first set up in Galway near the Latin Quarter.

Shock, we had been on the beer the night before and the hunger and hangover was all too real the next day.

I had been gone out of Galway a while at this stage and asked around to see where one would get the best spice bag.

There was no alternative, everyone was saying Xian was the spot and the only spot to get my fill.

So I tried it and 90% of the time, it's now my hangover food of choice when I'm in Galway.

It's the perfect spice bag in my opinion.

I always force myself to finish the bag even though it leaves me almost in pain because my belly is so full.

And no, I will not "have some now and return to have the rest later", I owe it to this masterpiece of a chip, chicken and spice combination to devour it in one go and become completely static from the food sweats.

They don't spare the chips and whatever you get in potato portions, they'll match it when it comes to chicken and the rest which is almost unheard of anywhere else.

It's snappy as you like as well. The fear of actually going to collect food when you're hungover here is nothing to be ashamed of.

By the time you get in the door, you'll be served and flying home with your bag within the space of 10 minutes.

It's no wonder that it was crowned Ireland's most popular Spice Bag in 2018 according to Deliveroo.

So it was only a matter of time before it was going to come to Dublin...

Xian Street Food Dublin is situated on 28 Anne Street South and opened in December.

Take a mental image about the last Spice Bag you had because honestly, once you take a bite of this one, you're never going to choose differently ever again.

You can find more information about the new Dublin restaurant here.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

