Two Well-Known Dublin Food Businesses Ordered To Close In December Over Food Safety Concerns

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has released its monthly report

Closed

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) states as of January 1st that nine Irish businesses were served with closure orders for breaches of food safety legislation for the month of December.

The businesses were located in Dublin, Cavan, Meath, Cork, Louth and Westmeath are are as follows:

  • Asian Wok, 35 O'Growney Street, Athboy, Meath
  • Mikes Pizza and Pasta, Dublin Road, Ballinagh, Cavan
  • Natural Green, Unit C Stadium Business Centre, Stadium Business Park, Ballycoolin Dublin 15
  • Our Lady's Hospital Athboy Road, Navan, Meath
  • Fu Jing Chinese Take Away, Collon, Louth
  • Hot Krispy Chicken Ltd, Unit 2 Eagle Court, Main Street, Clonee, Meath
  • Officers' Mess Air Corps Headquarters, Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnell, Dublin 22
  • Field's Bakery Castletownshend Road, Carrigfadda, Skibbereen, Cork
  • King Kebab, 10 Sean Costello Street, Irishtown, Athlone, Westmeath

The FSAI release updates regularly which can be found on their website.

Do any of the places in Dublin look familiar to you?

