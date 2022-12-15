12 tips for passengers going through Dublin Airport over Christmas

Essential reading for those travelling through the airport this festive season.

Dublin Airport has revealed its 12 tips for Christmas to help ensure passengers move smoothly through the airport over the festive period.

Among the advice issued by Dublin Airport includes how to prepare for security screening, the things to check before leaving for the airport and the dos and don'ts when travelling with gifts.

Dublin Airport’s passenger advice for those flying over the Christmas period remains to arrive two hours in advance for a short-haul flight, and three hours for a long-haul flight.

Passengers checking in a bag should also allow additional time of up to an hour.

The advice comes as Dublin Airport is expecting its busiest Christmas in three years, with around 1.5 million people set to arrive and depart during the period between Friday, 16 December and Wednesday, 4 January.

"The true magic of Christmas at Dublin Airport will be back this December with families from around the world once again fully free to enjoy Christmas together following two very disrupted years due to the Covid pandemic," Dublin Airport spokesperson Graeme McQueen said.

"The arrivals halls in Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 at Dublin Airport are heart-warming places to be at this time of year as people are reunited with loved ones. "Over the years we've seen everything from marriage proposals to families being reunited for the first time in many years, sometimes decades. "We'll also be seeing lots of emotional scenes as grandparents, aunts and uncles meet their grandchildren, nieces and nephews for the very first time."

Friday, 23 December is expected to be the busiest day for the airport before Christmas, with around 98,000 passengers due to arrive and depart through both terminals on that day.

The days after Christmas will also be busy as passengers head to winter sun and skiing destinations.

The busiest day in January is expected to be Monday, January 2 when around 94,000 passengers will travel through.

With Christmas just around the corner, we've put together a list of 12 handy tips for passengers - all 1.5 million of them set to fly out of #DublinAirport over the coming period - so they can move smoothly through the airport. 🎄✈️https://t.co/4ujDl3pmdd pic.twitter.com/x7V8zI5u6L — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) December 15, 2022

Dublin Airport will close on Christmas Day, though a number of staff members will remain on duty that day.

“Dublin Airport will have additional Customer Care staff on duty over the Christmas season to ensure passengers have an efficient and smooth journey through the airport," McQueen added.

"We would also ask passengers to prepare for security screenings by removing their outer jacket, belts, keys, coins and laptops from cases so that security searches are kept to a minimum."

You can read the airport's 12 Christmas tips below.

Check which terminal you're departing from

Plan to arrive at the airport 2hrs before a short-haul flight, 3hrs before long-haul + 1 additional hour if checking in a bag

Check what time your airline's check-in desk/bag drop opens

Place laptops and electronics in a separate tray

Have your liquids under 100ml in a clear re-sealable bag

Take off boots, heels and shoes with metal buckles as you approach the x-ray machine

Remove jackets, scarves, hats and bulky outer garments

Don’t wrap gifts

Don’t bring snow globes in your hand luggage

Don’t bring butter, brandy butter, cranberry sauce in your hand luggage

Bring an empty water bottle to refill after security at one of our hydration stations

Wish our staff a Happy Christmas as you pass through!

