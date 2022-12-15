Gravy burgers and claddagh scarves - 5 things we're Lovin in Dublin this week

Welcome to the L List, our weekly round up of things we're Lovin in Dublin across food, culture and craic.

'Twas the week before Christmas and all through the town, gravy burgers and scarves had the proverbial crown.

As the 25th draws ever closer, this week's L List is appropriately stacked with festive snacks, the creme-de-la-creme of Christmas nights out and a sprinkling of Irish businesses to support when picking up those last few gifts.

Let's get into it, shall we?

Cabaregg

If you haven't been to one of Caberegg's events yet, I can only advise you get on it as a matter of urgency. The exact kind of night Dublin is crying out for - a welcoming, inclusive space with an iconic mix of performers across the genres of music, cabaret and comedy, with excellent hosts and a great hooley after the show. Their Christmas special Egg Nog takes place this Saturday in Bello Bar and while tickets are sold out, they post returns on their Insta stories so keep an eye out if you're looking to nab one.

MNW Designs

You might have seen these colourful claddaghs draped over James Kavanagh in a recent post and if you're wondering where to get your hands on one, Megan Walsh is your gal. Bright scarves and beanies with in a range of colours to keep yourself warm during this seemingly never-ending cold snap - catch her at one of her regular market stalls or order now through her Instagram.

Bambino

Bambino's Hot Pep slice just never gets old. Since opening over the summer this Stephen's Street pizza-by-the-slice spot has been flying it, and is ideal for picking up a quick snack while finishing off the Christmas shopping. 14/1o would recommend to a pizza-loving pal.

Gravy-dipped burgers

If you're all sandwiched out, Nice Burger are here to help with their limited edish Festive Special. Cranberry, melty brie and most importantly, a tub of gravy for dipping. What more does one need in life?

The Dirt Bird

Another top-notch Irish biz if you've a few more Christmas presents to polish off the list. You may have seen The Dirt Bird's colourful Gas B*tch beanies on heads all around the country in recent years, and they're just the tip of the iceberg. Every year Sarah knocks it out of the park with prints, tea towels and commemorative plates inspired by iconic cultural moments, with a great range of sweatshirts and hats to keep your giftee cosy too. Browse her online shop HERE.

Same time, same place next week for a fresh round up of everything we're Lovin in Dublin!

