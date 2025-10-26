Search icon

26th Oct 2025

19-year-old Ava Crean wins women’s national title at Dublin Marathon

Ava Keady

The Limerick teenager only started running competitively this year.

Over 22,000 people are took part in today’s 44th Irish Life Dublin Marathon.

The Limerick had never run competitively before signing up for the Manchester Marathon in April of this year, listing her target time as 3 hours and 30 minutes.

National silver went to Ann Marie McGlynn with a time of 2 hours 36 minutes and 24 seconds and Nichola Sheridan took bronze with 2 hours 39 minutes and 55 seconds.

The women’s overall winner was Eebbissee Addunyaa of Ethiopia with a time of 2 hours 26 minutes and 28 seconds.

Addunyaa will be presented with a new perpetual cup named in honour of, and by, Mary Nolan Hickey, the only woman to have run every marathon up until last year.

The women’s national title was taken by 19-year-old Ava Crean from Limerick who finished the race in 2 hours 34 minutes and 12 seconds.

American man Daniel Mesfin won the overall men’s race of the Irish Life Dublin Marathon in a time of 2 hours 08 minutes and 51 seconds this morning, with 26-year-old David McGlynn taking the national title with a time of 2 hours 11 minutes and 01 second.

Ryan Creech came in second in the national race with 2 hours 11 minutes and 46 seconds followed by Paul O’Donnell in third with 2 hours 12 minutes and 11 seconds.

Participants including elite athletes, club runners, wheelchair participants and charity fundraisers have taken to the streets, despite the dull day, with €9 million expected to be raised for over 120 charities.

There are a number of road closures and diversions in place across the city ahead event, which is set to finish any time up to 5pm.

Additionally, up to 330,000 spectators are expected to line the streets citywide to watch the race and support the participants.

At the starting line this morning, 85-year-old Kevin Stynes from Dublin was presented The Lord Mayor’s Medal in recognition of his participation in 42 marathons in a row and fundraising efforts for Down Syndrome Ireland.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Councillor Ray McAdam said Mr Sytnes ‘epitomises the true spirit’ of the Dublin marathon.

He added: “His lifelong dedication to supporting Down Syndrome Ireland through his marathon running is nothing short of inspirational.”

The route traverses many of Dublin’s iconic areas such as St Stephen’s Green, the Liberties Christchurch, Phoenix Park, Chapelizod, Kilmainham, Clonskeagh, and Stillorgan before running down Merrion Road in the final stretch to the finish line at Mount Street Upper.

A study by UCD found that last year’s event had generated nearly €24 million for the economy across hospitality, accommodation and local businesses.

Organisers of the race, as well as public transport services, have warned that there ‘may be some delays to public transport services’ and urged people to allow extra travel time.

Dublin,marathon

Load more stories