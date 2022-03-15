Here's the 27 road closures taking place in Dublin over the St Patrick's Day Bank Holiday

There's a lot going on in the city centre across the extended Patrick's Day Bank Holiday.

With the parade taking place for the first time since 2019, and over 500,000 attendees expected, town is expected to get busy. We've collected a list of the 27 road closures that will be taking place across the city centre from March 16th-17th.

March 16th

The Saint Patrick's Day festival kicks off on Wednesday, March 16th with a night at the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks. Alongside this and preparations for the parade taking place, there will be a couple of road closures predominantly on the North Side of the city.

Western Way

Will be closed from Dominick Street to Mountjoy Square

March 16th at 19.00 until March 17th at 15.00

Custom House Quay (Full)

Will be closed from Beresford Place to Memorial Road

March 16th at 19.00 until March 21st 6.00

Liffey Street West (Daily)

Will be closed from Benburb Street to Wolfe Tone Quay

March 16th 11.00 until March 20th 23.00

March 17th

The parade kicks off at 12pm on Parnell Square before moving down O'Connell Street, over O'Connell Bridge and through the south side of the city, ending at 2pm at the Cuffe St/Kevin St junction.

Mountjoy Street

Will be closed from Dominick Street Upper to Berkeley Street

March 17th 4.00- 15.00

Mountjoy Street Middle

Will be closed from Mountjoy Street to Palmerstown Place

March 17th 4.00- 15.00

Wellington Street Lower

Will be closed from Dorset Street to Mountjoy Street

March 17th 4.00- 15.00

Palmerstown Place

Will be closed from Mountjoy Street Middle to Dominick Street

March 17th 4.00- 15.00

St Marys Place North

Will be closed from Granby Row to Mountjoy Street

March 17th 4.00- 15.00

Granby Row

Will be closed from St Marys Place North to Parnell Square

March 17th 4.00- 15.00

Parnell Square North

Will be closed from Granby Row to Parnell Square East

March 17th 4.00- 15.00

Parnell Square East

Will be closed from Parnell North to Cavendish Row

March 17th 4.00- 15.00

Cavendish Row

Will be closed from Parnell Square East to O'Connell Street Upper

March 17th 4.00- 15.00

O'Connell Street

Will be closed from Parnell Square East to O'Connell Bridge

March 17th 4.00- 15.00

O'Connell Bridge

Will be closed from Westmoreland Street to O'Connell Street

March 17th 4.00- 15.00

Westmoreland Street

Will be closed from O'Connell Bridge to College Green

March 17th 4.00- 17.00

College Green

Will be closed from Westmoreland Street to Dame Street

March 17th 4.00- 17.00

Dame Street

Will be closed from College Street to Lord Edward Street

March 17th 4.00- 17.00

Lord Edward Street

Will be closed from Christchurch Place to Dame Street

March 17th 4.00- 17.00

Christchurch Place

Will be closed from Nicolas Street to Lord Edward Street

March 17th 4.00- 17.00

Nicolas Street

Will be closed from Patricks Street to Christchurch Place

March 17th 4.00- 17.00

Patricks Street

Will be closed from New Street South to Nicolas Street

March 17th 4.00- 17.00

New Street South

Will be closed from Clanbrassil Street Lower to Patricks Street

March 17th 4.00- 18.00

Clanbrassil Street Lower

Will be closed from Daniel Street to New Street South

March 17th 4.00- 18.00

Kevin Street Upper

Will be closed from Patricks Street to Kevin Street Lower

March 17th 4.00- 18.00

Kevin Street Lower

Will be closed from Kevin Street Upper to Cuffe Street

March 17th 4.00- 18.00

Cuffe Street

Will be closed from Kevin Street Lower to Stephens Green South

March 17th 4.00- 18.00

Stephens Green South

Will be closed from Cuffe Street to Earlsford Terrace

March 17th 4.00- 18.00

For more information visit The Patrick's Day Festival website.

