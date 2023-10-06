57 the Headline pub officially under new ownership

The Headline lives on.

After months of wondering what will become of the Clanbrassil Street pub, 57 the Headline have shared an Instagram announcement that they are under new ownership.

Previous owners Máire and Geoff officially ended their time at the pub last month, saying they'd, "had an absolute blast for the last ten years" and the local support helped them turn "an unloved pub on the corner" into a "neighbourhood gem".

Their most recent update, uploaded on Friday October 6 said the following:

"The Headline Bar is now under new ownership. The very best of luck to the new owners and we look forward to the next chapter of this wonderful Bar."

And while The Headline lives on, Maire and Geoff assured their followers they weren't "taking the foot of [sic] the pedal" and that they would see us soon.

Back in May, the pub went up for sale on Daft for a cool €1.3 million; the three storey space had racked up over 2,000 views on the website in the short time it was up.

We look forward to seeing what the new owners do with the space, and what Máire and Geoff will get up to next.

Header images via Instagram / 57 the Headline

