57 The Headline pub currently up for sale for over €1 million

The bar is in a prominent location in Dublin 8.

57 the Headline, a pub that services both Clanbrassil Street and South Circular Road, is currently up for sale on Daft.

Fancy purchasing it? The three-storey space will set you back a casual €1,300,000.

Daft describes the property as such:

"The accommodation briefly comprises a ground floor lounge bar with traditional bar counter and back bar together with a fully equipped catering kitchen. On the first floor there is a lounge / private function room and customer toilets. On the second floor there is owner occupier residential accommodation comprising a living room, kitchen / dining, two double bedrooms and a bathroom. In the basement there are additional customer toilets and ample keg and bottle storage areas."

The bar is 6814 sq. ft. and a go-to spot for people in the surrounding area, including Kimmage, Harold's Cross, Terenure, Rathgar, and Portobello. It's just three kilometres away from the city centre.

57 The Headline took to social media to discuss the news of the sale, saying:

"While we don't know exactly what the outcome will be, we know the bar will definitely have a new owner(s) this year. In the meantime we're going to continue what we do best, provide great food, drinks and chats ! We'd love to see you if you haven't been in lately."

Let's hope the new owners keep this good thing going.

If you are interested - buying a pub is many people's dreams after all - you best be quick as the property has had over 2,000 views on Daft already.

