Owners of 57 The Headline give update on sale of the pub

Not long left to try one of Dublin's top spots for a Sunday roast.

Back in May, we discovered the sad news that a top Dublin pub, 57 The Headline, were up for sale on Daft for a cool €1.3 million.

The three storey space had racked up over 2,000 views on the Daft website back in May, and according to an update from the current owners, it seems like a sale is on the verge of going ahead.

Current owners Máire and Geoff took to socials to share an update on the sale, and it appears that 57 The Headline as we currently know it is finishing up sooner than we had hoped.

"So it seems like the sale of the building is moving quite quickly , and it should be wrapped up within 6 to 8 weeks. As we usually close for 2 weeks in September we have decided that this will be our last hurrah in The Headline. It's all good tho, because it's not the end of us !"

That gives you just one month left to have one of their famous Sunday roasts one last time, at least at their Clanbrassil Street abode. A bit of positive news from their update on the sale of 57 The Headline is that this is not the end for Máire and Geoff, and there are exciting things to come which we will be get updated on further into August.

Let's hope they're moving their Sunday roasting to a new location in the near-future.

You can book a table HERE.

