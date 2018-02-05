A 14-Year-Old Boy Was Seriously Injured In A Hit-And-Run Last Night

Shocking pictures from the scene show the bicycle scattered in pieces along the road

A 14-year-old cyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident in Tallaght last night.

The boy was hit by a car on the Cheeverstown Road in the Dublin suburb and taken to the Intensive Care Unit at Crumlin Children's Hospital.

Shocking pictures from the scene show the bicycle scattered in pieces along the road.

A Garda spokesperson told Dublin Live: "Gardaí are investigating a serious road traffic collision that occurred on Sunday evening, 4th February, 2018 at approximately 8.50pm on Cheeverstown Road, Tallaght.

"A 14-year-old male pedal cyclist was struck by a car, which failed to remain at the scene.

"Investigations are ongoing."

Anyone with information can contact Tallaght Garda Station at 01 666 6000.

READ NEXT: Gardai Are Investigating The Sudden Death Of A Taxi Driver In Dublin 8 Yesterday