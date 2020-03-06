Close

  • A case of coronavirus at Trinity College has been confirmed

A case of coronavirus at Trinity College has been confirmed

By James Fenton

March 6, 2020 at 9:33am

Trinity College has confirmed that there is a case of coronavirus on its grounds and that a section of its campus will be closed as a precautionary measure.

Students and staff at Trinity College have received communication which states that there is a case of covid-19 connected with the campus.

The letter, which was sent late on Thursday night says 'We were informed of a positive case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) within Trinity College Dublin late on Thursday night (March 5). We are now working closely with the authorities to ensure that this individual receives the best care possible.

'The HSE will trace anyone who has been in contact with the infected individual to ensure they receive any necessary medical attention.'

It adds that the affected area 'Floor 4 of the Trinity Biomedical Sciences Institute and the lifts in TBSI have been closed for cleaning as precautionary measures.'

Trinity has advised its 18,000 students and 3,000 staff to keep up to date with communications from the college and the HSE. The new case of coronavirus at Trinity brings the total confirmed in the Republic of Ireland to 13.

