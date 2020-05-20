A number of McDonald's drive-thrus reopening today: here are the safety measures in place

McDonald's is set to reopen six of its Dublin stores today for their drive-thru service and the fast-food chain has revealed the health and safety measures they have in place for when people are visiting today:

Spending at drive-thrus is to be limited at €30 per car.

There will be fewer people in the kitchen and service areas, serving a reduced menu over reduced hours.

The use of contactless thermometers, with temperatures of staff checked on arrival at work.

There will be perspex screens in key locations in the kitchen and service areas.

There will be protective equipment for staff, including gloves for customer and courier facing positions and face masks.

Additional training on cleanliness, including increased washing of hands and extra sanitising of areas around the restaurant.

The six outlets that will open today were revealed around 1oam and they are:

Nutgrove

Kylemore Road

East Wall

Artane

Malahide Road

Tallaght

Each outlet will be open from 11am. Agricultural Minister Michael Creed welcomed the news. He said, "McDonald’s is a valued key purchaser of Irish produce and an employer of a large number of people throughout Ireland.

"I, therefore, welcome today’s announcement that McDonald’s restaurants will begin a cautious reopening in Ireland from May 20 with a small number of restaurants opening as Drive-Thru only at first.

"The last couple of months have been undoubtedly tough, both economically and socially, but the recent announcement from Government on the phased reopening of the country, offers reassurance and hope for brighter days ahead."

McDonald's next phase of reopening their restaurants is due to come into effect in June.