A Study Has Revealed That Dog Owners Are Less Likely To Cheat
Very interesting...
A study has revealed that dog owners are more faithful than any other pet owners.
So if your bae is a cat-lover – they're probably cheating on you. Sorry.
IllicitEncounters.com, a dating website for married people, found that just 10% of over 700 members surveyed owned dogs, making dog owners the most faithful – just like their loyal, loving pups.
Cat owners make up 25% of their database... and fish owners make up 16%.
There's definitely something fishy about that.
