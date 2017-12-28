News

A Study Has Revealed That Dog Owners Are Less Likely To Cheat

Very interesting...

Shutterstock 423355195

A study has revealed that dog owners are more faithful than any other pet owners. 

So if your bae is a cat-lover – they're probably cheating on you. Sorry.

IllicitEncounters.com, a dating website for married people, found that just 10% of over 700 members surveyed owned dogs, making dog owners the most faithful – just like their loyal, loving pups.

Cat owners make up 25% of their database... and fish owners make up 16%. 

There's definitely something fishy about that. 

Lovin Dublin

Written By

Lovin Dublin

Comments

This Santry Bungalow Looks Surprising On The Inside
