A Study Has Revealed That Dog Owners Are Less Likely To Cheat

A study has revealed that dog owners are more faithful than any other pet owners.

So if your bae is a cat-lover – they're probably cheating on you. Sorry.

IllicitEncounters.com, a dating website for married people, found that just 10% of over 700 members surveyed owned dogs, making dog owners the most faithful – just like their loyal, loving pups.

Cat owners make up 25% of their database... and fish owners make up 16%.

There's definitely something fishy about that.

READ NEXT: Here's The Lovely Story Behind The Tram Café At Wolfe Tone Square

