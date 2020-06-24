All FLYEfit gyms to reopen next month

FLYEfit has confirmed that they will reopen all 16 of their gyms next month.

Having closed their gyms back in mid-March, FLYEfit has confirmed that they will reopen all branches on July 20th at 6am. Announcing the news yesterday evening, a statement shared across their social media platforms reads:

"It's the news you've all been waiting for! FLYEfit is excited to announce that we will be reopening all 16 of our gyms on Monday, July 20th.

We know that you've missed the gym and we can't wait to welcome you back. Thanks for sticking with us. We are proud of the FLYEfit community and we have been overwhelmed by the support that you’ve shown us during this challenging time.

Your safety is our number one priority. We’ve put measures in place to reopen safely and to protect our members and staff."

Adding that the countdown is "officially underway", the team followed the announcement up by sharing a video detailing the new procedures that will be in place.

Numbers will be closely monitored and gym users will need to pre-book their slot online at the gym of their choice. Members can book one, one-hour slot each day and these can be booked 24 hours in advance and up to one hour before each gym session. Thermoscanners have been introduced at the entrance to all gyms which will take clients' temperatures upon arrival. Sanitising stations have also been set up within gyms and anyone using the facility will have to sanitise their hands regularly. Anti-bacterial sprays will also be available so members can clean down equipment before and after use.

According to management, all gyms have been redesigned to comply with social distancing guidelines. Equipment will be thoroughly sanitised throughout the day and there will be no group classes or one-to-one sessions for now - with the hope that they'll be reintroduced very soon. Gyms will close for 30 minutes after each hourly slot to facilitate cleaning. Changing rooms will also remain closed for the time being.

FLYEfit is also upgrading all memberships at no extra cost to include FLYEplus, a new online, on-demand portal with unlimited access to 30-45 minutes videos, expert exercise and nutritional advice and exclusive competitions. This follows the incredible success of the online classes that FLYEfit has been running on its social media channels.

The new opening hours will be Monday to Friday 6am to 10pm and Saturdays/Sundays/Bank Holidays 7:30am to 5:30pm.

