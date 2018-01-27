News

An American Student Was Injured In Last Night's Shooting

Two gunmen wearing ski masks opened fire on the South Circular Road

Screen Shot 2018 01 26 At 22 32 11

An American student in his 20s was injured during a shooting attack on the South Circular Road last night. 

The innocent bystander was hit during a failed assassination attempt on another man, who is thought to be a senior associate of the Hutch family, Dublin Live reports. 

Others ran for cover as shots were fired near the National Stadium, where a boxing tournament was taking place. 

Gardai arrived at the scene at about 9.44pm and discovered the two men with "non life-threatening" injuries. 

The student was injured in the hand, while the intended target was hurt in the leg. 

They were both taken to St James's Hospital for treatment. 

Gardai are looking for a dark-coloured car that was seen fleeing the incident. 

Any witnesses should contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 6669400, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Header image:Dónal O'Flynn Media

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

Comments

News

Read More in News
An American Student Was Injured In Last Night's Shooting
An American Student Was Injured In Last Night's Shooting
This Dublin Suburb Is Set To Get A Brand New Shopping Centre
This Dublin Suburb Is Set To Get A Brand New Shopping Centre
BREAKING: Gardai Are At The Scene Of A Shooting Incident In Dublin 8
BREAKING: Gardai Are At The Scene Of A Shooting Incident In Dublin 8
There's An Air Of Uncertainty About UCD's €3 Million Donation To Fund New Athletics Track
There's An Air Of Uncertainty About UCD's €3 Million Donation To Fund New Athletics Track
Woohoo - This City Centre Chopped Is Giving Away Free Salads Today
Woohoo - This City Centre Chopped Is Giving Away Free Salads Today
A Dublin College Is Having A 'Rodeo Penis' And 'Condom Olympics' Event Next Week
A Dublin College Is Having A 'Rodeo Penis' And 'Condom Olympics' Event Next Week
Dublin City Council Has Been Accused Of Discrimination - Because Of Plant Pots
Dublin City Council Has Been Accused Of Discrimination - Because Of Plant Pots
Major Rescue Operations Are Underway In Howth
Major Rescue Operations Are Underway In Howth
'Social Influencer' Reveals She Received Death Threats After Spat With Dublin Hotel Owner
'Social Influencer' Reveals She Received Death Threats After Spat With Dublin Hotel Owner
The DublinBikes Scheme Is Undergoing A MAJOR Expansion
The DublinBikes Scheme Is Undergoing A MAJOR Expansion
PIC: Dublin Fire Brigade Made A Highly Unusual Rescue From Storm Georgina
PIC: Dublin Fire Brigade Made A Highly Unusual Rescue From Storm Georgina
Ah Here - Turns Out We've Been Getting Overcharged By The Luas This Whole Time
Ah Here - Turns Out We've Been Getting Overcharged By The Luas This Whole Time
This Dublin Suburb Is Set To Get A Brand New Shopping Centre
News

This Dublin Suburb Is Set To Get A Brand New Shopping Centre
BREAKING: Gardai Are At The Scene Of A Shooting Incident In Dublin 8
News

BREAKING: Gardai Are At The Scene Of A Shooting Incident In Dublin 8
The First Ever 'Good Friday Pub Crawl' Is Happening In Dublin – Here's The Suss
Food and Drink

The First Ever 'Good Friday Pub Crawl' Is Happening In Dublin – Here's The Suss
Glovers Alley Is The Hottest Restaurant In Dublin – And It Hasn't Even Opened Yet
Feature

Glovers Alley Is The Hottest Restaurant In Dublin – And It Hasn't Even Opened Yet

Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
Lifestyle

Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
OMG - The New Krispy Kreme in Blanch Is Going To Have A Drive-Through
Food and Drink

OMG - The New Krispy Kreme in Blanch Is Going To Have A Drive-Through
BREAKING: Gardai Are At The Scene Of A Shooting Incident In Dublin 8
News

BREAKING: Gardai Are At The Scene Of A Shooting Incident In Dublin 8
This Grim Studio Apartment In Town For €1,300 A Month Has People Snappin'
Lifestyle

This Grim Studio Apartment In Town For €1,300 A Month Has People Snappin'

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin