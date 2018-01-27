An American Student Was Injured In Last Night's Shooting

Two gunmen wearing ski masks opened fire on the South Circular Road

An American student in his 20s was injured during a shooting attack on the South Circular Road last night.

The innocent bystander was hit during a failed assassination attempt on another man, who is thought to be a senior associate of the Hutch family, Dublin Live reports.

Others ran for cover as shots were fired near the National Stadium, where a boxing tournament was taking place.

Gardai arrived at the scene at about 9.44pm and discovered the two men with "non life-threatening" injuries.

The student was injured in the hand, while the intended target was hurt in the leg.

They were both taken to St James's Hospital for treatment.

Gardai are looking for a dark-coloured car that was seen fleeing the incident.

Any witnesses should contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 6669400, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

