And now for 2020's next trick... giant jellyfish taking over Dublin

Not even the beach is safe anymore...

Severe 'Covid Claustrophobia' has sent people to the seaside in their droves, with sea swimming topping the charts for most popular pandemic coping mechanism.

Well, unlucky for us, it also happens to be 'peak season' for Lion's Mane jellyfish washing up on Irish shores - meaning beachgoers had better keep their eyes peeled... Not that you'd miss these bad boys.

The rusty red jellies can be up to 1 metre in diameter with 150 tentacles *shudder*, and are known to show up on Irish coastlines from August and on into Autumn.

If stung, you can expect severe pain, nausea, cramps and headaches, but while people have been hospitalised, there aren't any fatalities recorded in Ireland.

The jellies have been showing up in Malahide, Portmarnock and one unlucky soul even stumbled across one on the footpath in Clontarf yesterday:

Photo sent to Lovin Dublin by Instagram user @Cazobrien1

Behold, the new bane of your life:

Even the jellyfish are a tad blue this evening! 💙#walkingthroughthecrisis pic.twitter.com/DWuC7ClbmC — Etain Kett (@Etain6) August 18, 2020

Crazy big Lion's Mane Jellyfish at Malahide today pic.twitter.com/RbQU1XxJie — Anita McG (@ShoeyMcShoe) August 16, 2020

Lots of impressive Jellyfish on the lovely Balcarrick Bay Beach, North Dublin today. pic.twitter.com/Cix3bnZMNw — Brendan K O'Rourke (@BrendanKORourke) August 14, 2020

Portmarnock beach is littered with big auld jellyfish ruining my evening pic.twitter.com/TFm0xBtPYS — Bella (@Bellaknit) August 15, 2020

Impressive lion’s mane jellyfish at Shelly Banks beach today - about 3ft wide pic.twitter.com/gRP9FXp52A — Monica Donlon (@monica_donlon) August 15, 2020

