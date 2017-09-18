News

One Of Dublin's Oldest Department Stores Is Set To Get A Whopper €11 Million Upgrade

A brand new 'beauty hub' will be part of the revamp...

Arnotts department store is will reportedly receive a massive upgrade that's set to cost a total of €11 million. 

The Irish Times has reported that the store is set to undergo some major changes including new restaurant facilities, a brand new beauty hub and more.

The refurbishment, which aims to improve the store's overall systems, will be carried out by parent company Selfridges, who also owns Brown Thomas.

The majority of funds being pumped into the store will go towards the beauty hall, which will see a brand new beauty hub being introduced.

The beauty hall will promote a variety of different brands, including Huda Beauty

The store's restaurants Clodagh’s Kitchen and Homemade at Arnotts are also due to receive an upgrade.

Homemade at Arnotts will receive a particularly large transformation, as table service is introduced and the chef's area is brought out for the public to see.  

The store will also invest over €1 million in a new 'behind the scenes' kitchen that will cater to its different outlets, as well as creating a restaurant for its employees.

It's also reported that a new toy department, situated next to the kids section in the basement, will open in the next few weeks.

