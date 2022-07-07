Arrival of ‘Azores high’ heralds hotter temperatures than parts of Spain this weekend

It's going to be a scorcher.

The country is set to be hotter than parts of Spain this weekend as the forecast predicts temperatures to soar.

Ireland will see temperatures jump to higher than those in Malaga as one day, in particular, is set to be a scorcher, according to Met Eireann.

Temperatures are set to reach 24 degrees and the highest will be felt on Sunday in Leinster and Munster as summer finally arrives.

When it comes to the days ahead of this stunning day, it looks as if things will remain in the 20s as coastal areas are expected to see cooler conditions.

Thursday will be "mostly cloudy with some patchy drizzle in places" but will get brighter in the afternoon and evening with sunny spells and temperatures as high as 22 degrees.

Friday will be dry in most places with isolated showers and light rain in the northwest, but better sunshine later in the day and temperatures to reach 23C.

Saturday is set to be mostly dry with well-scattered showers and a mix of cloud and sunny periods, again reaching 23 degrees.

Conditions on Sunday are said to be mainly dry and warm with just isolated showers and sunny spells as temperatures reach a whopping 24 degrees.

Met Eireann said: "best values across Leinster and Munster with light westerly or variable breezes,” meanwhile, in Malaga, top temperatures are expected to be 23C.

As for next week, the national forecaster says: “Early days of next week are looking to bring a lot of dry weather with temperatures in the low, possibly mid, 20s.

“Somewhat cooler for the western and northwestern areas where it may be cloudier, with a chance of rain there on Tuesday.”

