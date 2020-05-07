Aslan fans rally around Christy Dignam after news of his father's death

Aslan have confirmed that Christopher Dignam Senior, father of the band's lead singer Christy, passed away yesterday afternoon.

Dublin band Aslan announced the news on social media last night, saying that Christopher passed away in the afternoon. He is described in the post as Christy's 'biggest fan and influence in life.'

During an interview with Sean O'Rourke on RTE Radio One yesterday, Christy confirmed that his father had been diagnosed with Covid-19 last week and was "at death's door".

Fans have been paying their condolences in the comment sections on Twitter and Instagram, with one writing 'sincere condolences to Christy and the whole Dignam family. May he rest in peace.' Another added 'deepest sympathy to Christy and family on the passing of his dad'.