Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Home /

  • News /

  • Bags of sandwiches for the homeless appear outside Stephen's Green Shopping Centre

Bags of sandwiches for the homeless appear outside Stephen's Green Shopping Centre

By Darragh Murphy

March 16, 2020 at 1:44pm

Share:

Bags of sandwiches for the homeless appeared outside Stephen's Green Shopping Centre on Monday morning.

The bags of O'Brien's sandwiches were accompanied by a sign which wished homeless people in Dublin a happy St. Patrick's Day.

It's assumed that the sandwiches were provided by the O'Brien's cafe in the shopping centre although there was no message about who the bags came from.

The meals will be greatly appreciated by homeless people in Dublin amid a period of great concern among vulnerable communities.

O'Brien's sandwiches for the homeless

A number of homeless day services were forced to close last week due to concerns over the coronavirus crisis.

St. Patrick's Day will be an unusual one in the capital after the decision last week to cancel the annual parade on March 17 in a bid to stop mass gatherings.

Since then, pubs have also been asked to close for two weeks in an attempt to halt the spread of Covid-19 in Ireland after Government officials met with representatives from the Licenced Vintners Association on Sunday afternoon.

READ NEXT - Pieta House has postponed Darkness Into Light until the autumn

Share:

Latest articles

Rathfarnham restaurant offering free daily meals for over 60s

Mak at D6 donating all drive-thru service fees to ALONE charity

The gardens at Custom House could soon be turned into a 'public cultural space'

Doireann Garrihy looking to lift spirits with latest Instagram post

You may also love

Rathfarnham restaurant offering free daily meals for over 60s

The gardens at Custom House could soon be turned into a 'public cultural space'

Pieta House has postponed Darkness Into Light until the autumn

Minister for Health responds to video of revellers packed into Dublin pub

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy