Ballerina mural in Sandycove now removed, but you can buy a print version

By Fiona Frawley

October 26, 2022 at 11:20am

In June of this year, homeowner Cathy McGovern was ordered to remove a mural from the front of her house by An Bord Pleanála.

The specially commissioned artwork depicted two ballerinas mid-dance wearing boxing gloves, and was painted by Irish visual artist Solus on the front of Ms McGovern's period home in Sandycove.

Cathy said the idea for the ballerina mural came to her during lockdown, as a way to introduce "some colour and some art" into the local community. She added that her neighbours "absolutely love it".

While the mural has now sadly been painted over, you can remember the piece of art with a print by the artist, now available around the corner at Sandycove Store and Yard.

Store and Yard are selling a limited amount of prints of the infamous ballerina, for anyone who would like to hang the piece on their own wall.

Sharing a picture on Instagram outside Cathy's home, where the ballerinas have now been painted over, owner of the Store and Yard said it was a "sad day to see this beautiful piece disappear". 

Locals took to the comments to express their disappointment that the piece has been removed; one wrote: "So disappointing and short sighted view of the council, my granddaughters and I loved the ballerinas". Another said: "still can't get over this! It was such a joy to walk by".

Header image via Instagram/storeandyard

