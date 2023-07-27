Lord Mayor of Dublin opens Book of Condolence for Sinéad O’Connor

"The world has lost an amazing singer, songwriter and major talent."

Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste has opened a Book of Condolence for citizens to pay their respects to the late Sinéad O'Connor, who sadly passed away yesterday, July 26th.

The book is online and for the purpose of citizens to express their sympathy to Sinéad's family at this difficult time.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin said this of Sinéad O'Connor's passing:

“On behalf of the people of Dublin, I would like to express my deepest sympathies to Sinéad’s family following her sudden death. The news has come to a shock to me as well as the millions of fans she had in Dublin and around the world. My thoughts are with her three children and her family who have lost a loving mother, daughter and sister, while the world has lost an amazing singer, songwriter and major talent. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dilís agus sólas dá muintir.”

Advertisement

You can leave your message of condolence for the family of Sinéad O'Connor in the book HERE.

Header images via Getty Images

READ ON:

- Remembering Sinéad O'Connor with some of her most iconic moments

Advertisement

- Acclaimed Dublin singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor dies aged 56