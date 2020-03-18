Brown Thomas, Arnotts and BT2 to close until further notice

Brown Thomas, Arnotts and BT2 will close from 5pm today.

A spokesperson said in a statement:

"We have been closely monitoring this dynamic situation, including the recommendations and requirements being issued by the HSE and all other relevant authorities.

"As a result, we have taken the decision to temporarily close all Brown Thomas, BT2 and Arnotts physical stores from 5pm today, Wednesday, March 18th, until further notice."

As well as their Dublin location, Brown Thomas has stores in Galway, Cork and Limerick.

While BT2 can be found in Dundrum Town Centre and Blanchardstown Shopping Centre.

However, customers will still be able to shop online using the Brown Thomas or Arnotts apps. Or, you go to brownthomas.com and arnotts.ie.

This news comes after Leo Varadkar's televised address to the nation last night.

In his speech, he gave detail of what future actions will have to be taken to tackle the spread of Covid-19:

"At a certain point, we will advise the elderly and people who have a long-term illness to stay at home for several weeks. We are putting in place the systems to ensure that if you are one of them you will have food, supplies and are checked on. We call this ‘cocooning’ and it will save many lives, particularly the most vulnerable, the most precious in our society."

So far, 292 cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Ireland.

The Taoiseach added, "This emergency is likely to go on well beyond March 29th. It could go on for months into the summer so we need to be sensible in the approach we take.

"I am confident that our economy will bounce back but the damage will be significant and lasting. The bill will be enormous and it may take years to pay it."

