Chapters launch Summer LGBTQ+ book drive to combat the rise of 'annual' allyship

While June may be over, Pride continues all year (something a poorly worded email from Gymshark tried and failed spectacularly to get across)(I hope whoever was behind that is okay). To combat the sort of annual allyship that tends to occur just for the month of June, Chapters have started an LGBTQ+ book drive so young people can feel represented all year round.

Chapters took to Instagram to announce the book drive, which officially started on Sunday 3rd July.

"Being an ally shouldn't just be an occasional thing that we think of once a year. Being an ally should be more than hanging bunting and flags and stuff that makes us happy anyway. From Sunday 3rd July, through mid August, Chapters will be running a book drive for LGBT+ youth groups who want to build up their own libraries that reflect their own interests and experiences."

There's a couple of ways you can get involved. If you have any LGBTQ+ books to donate to the book drive, you can pop into Chapters and drop them off. You can also purchase a book in-store to go into the drive, or order one in. Liking and sharing the news is also of great help if you don't have anything to donate. They have a list of books they're particularly interested in, including the Heartstopper series, Red, White and Royal Blue, and You Should See Me In A Crown. However, they will accept anything that's suitable for a 12-18 age group.

We think this is a great initiative from Chapters to show their continued support for the Pride movement; literature is a wonderful way for LGBTQ+ youth to feel representation.

