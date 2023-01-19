Christy Dignam has thanked the public for their support

"My Dad just asked me to thank everyone for their support"

Christy Dignam's daughter Kiera shared a new update on behalf of her father, after the family confirmed that he was receiving palliative care at home earlier this week.

She said he was incredibly grateful for all of the support.

She also said the support has given her father a boost.

Kiera wrote, "My Dad just asked me to thank everyone for their support, well wishes, and kind words over the last couple of days."

"It has been and will be tough but it’s really given him a boost so thank you all."

Christy has been suffering from the rare disease amyloidosis since March 2013.

However, he was admitted to Beaumont Hospital in July 2022.

His family stated;

"Christy & Kathryn Dignam and their family, daughter Kiera, son-in-law Darren, and grandchildren, are sharing an update on Christy’s health, in response to the large number of media enquiries received."

The Haematology and Cardiac Care team cared for Christy for six months.

"Since December, Christy has been at home.

Christy's loving family is caring for him at home. Christy is also being cared for by a palliative care team.

"The Dignam family thanks everyone for keeping Christy in their thoughts and prayers.

Aslan rescheduled their 40th-anniversary tour after Dignam became ill.

Following the cancellation, the band said his health will always be their priority.

They said things have been incredibly tough for them.

"Christy will always keep up his fight and never gives up."

