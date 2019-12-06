Cillian Murphy was the special guest who launched the Simon House of Light Show on Thursday evening.

Murphy joined Dublin Simon Community CEO Sam McGuinness to switch on the lights to mark the beginning of the eighth annual light show at the Powerscourt Townhouse Centre on South William Street.

Thursday's commencement ceremony also marked the start of a three-day festival which will feature a number of musical and visual performances, organised to raise awareness about the ongoing homelessness crisis in Ireland.

The Peaky Blinders star paid tribute to the Simon Community for the work that they continue to do to assist those affected by homelessness in Ireland.

Murphy said: "I think we all know how serious this problem is and I think we all know that while it's felt more keenly at Christmas time, it exists all year round and I think you'd probably agree with me when I say that it's not a problem that needs to exist in Irish society.

"I want to say that we're very lucky to have Dublin Simon Community here, they've been doing such amazing, sterling work for many, many years, so this is a tribute to them. It takes a lot of empathy and a lot of courage to keep doing that sort of work, so a round of applause for Dublin Simon Community."

The Lucan Gospel Choir, Ryan Mack and Roisín and Darcy from HamsandwicH were also in attendance at Thursday's launch while many more musical guests are expected over the coming days.

The Simon House of Light Show will continue to run from 5pm-10pm on Friday and Saturday this weekend.