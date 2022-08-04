Clontarf Outdoor Pool now open to the public

During limited hours for the month of August.

Exciting news for Dubliners, as Clontarf's open air seawater baths are now open to the public.

The historic baths first opened back in 1886, featuring a large tidal pool that jutted out from the Clontarf coastline into the Irish sea. The Clontarf Swimming Club was founded in Clontarf Parish Hall in 1884, and held regular races and waterpolo matches in the outdoor pool.

Now, the olympic standard pool is open to the public once more, for anyone who wants all the rush of a sea swim without the threat of a jellyfish sting. Clean Irish seawater is lightly chlorinated for health and safety and filtered into the baths, and pumped out again in a refreshment process every few weeks.

We're in! What a fantastic amenity. Delighted to finally have public access to #ClontarfPool @DubCityCouncil pic.twitter.com/6IE3vdnOso — Paula McGrath (@PaulaMcGrath_) August 3, 2022

Advertisement

For the month of August, there will be two public sessions per day at Clontarf Outdoor Pool from Monday to Friday, one from 10am - 12pm and another from 2pm - 4pm. The sessions are priced at €10 pp (fixed price for children and adults) and under 15s require adult supervision.

You can sign up and pay for a session via the outdoor pool's Paypal link , noting in the Paypal comment section what day/time you are signing up for.

Header image via thebaths.ie

READ NEXT: 'We are growing' Swords cupcake business opens new cake café