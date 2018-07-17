News

Coppers Troll Marty Morrissey Online Following Girl's Nationwide Plea To Find Coppers Lover

"Have you been giving fake names again Marty?"

Coppers

Orla sent in a text to RTÉ 2FM's morning show 'Breakfast Republic' on Monday morning in order to desperately find what could be the love of her life.

The Rossie native, who lives in Dublin, was out drowning her sorrows following Roscommon's defeat at the weekend when she came across a Clare man called John who was also living in Dublin.

They chatted and flirted and decided to go on a date sometime this week. So, Orla got the phone and entered the digits and pressed call so she'd get his number in return.

That sounded all good at 4am in the residents bar of Coppers but when Orla woke up the following morning, she realised she had no missed call meaning that she had either (a) entered the wrong number by mistake or (b) added an extra digit by mistake.

She asked for help from Keith Walsh and Lottie Ryan and while Lottie was gunning for the idea of joining the pair together, it took Keith a bit more time to warm to the idea.

It wasn't long before Coppers themselves were gripped by the story, starting a national #letsfindJohn campaign on social media.

Famous RTÉ sport presenter, Marty Morrissey also got involved stating on his Twitter, "For God sake John...from Ennis...call Orla now !!".

Coppers spotted their chance and asked Marty if he had been giving out fake names again in the nightclub.

Oh the banter.

But seriously, John surely you must have got wind of this by now. Unless, he's not on Social Media in which case, Orla, you're fecked.

