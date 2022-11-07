Crematorium planned for site of former Tayto factory in Coolock

Tayto branded caskets yet to be confirmed.

Planning permission is currently being sought to build a 'first of its kind' crematorium on the site of the former Tayto Factory on Greencastle Road in Coolock.

T. Stafford and Sons have lodged an application that would see the site redeveloped to accommodate an electric cremator inside an already approved funeral home. Staffords Funeral Directors say the need for the new facility comes following an increase in people opting for a cremation after death rather than a traditional burial.

A funeral home, coffee shop, and motor sales and service outlet have already been approved for the site, The Journal reports.

Speaking to the Independent, Jonathan Stafford, Managing Director, said that bookings tend to fill up fast at existing crematoria in Ireland:

"During the building process, we noticed how difficult it was to get bookings at the times we required, up in the two main crematoria we use". "We have had to try to facilitate our own. The crematorium was not part of our original plans".

According to the Independent, more than 40% of people who die in cities are now opting to be cremated. The trend is being partly blamed on the high cost of burial plots in urban areas.

Dublin City councillor, Alison Gilliland said she "very much welcomes" the plans for the new Tayto site.

“It has been un-used and derelict for many many years now so the building of this new crematorium will very much rejuvenate this site and indeed the surrounding area". "It will also provide new employment opportunities", she said.

