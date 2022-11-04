Sunny Side Up Café launches this weekend in Clondalkin

By Katy Thornton

November 4, 2022 at 1:13pm

Just what we need given the violent weather we've been having.

 

Sunny Side Up is finally opening, and it's come not a moment too soon as we could do with some sunshine. Given how difficult things have been for hospitality as of late, forcing the closures of restaurants and cafés left right and centre, a new opener is always welcome news.

Carrying on the legacy of Eleven 11, which shut down earlier this year, Sunny Side Up is Clondalkin's newest café.

This new café has one of my absolute favourite things; all-day breakfast. That alone requires a visit. They also promise sweet treats, coffee, smoothies, and lunch, and with the glimpses we've had so far of the interior, we think Sunny Side Up will be a great spot for a catch-up with pals.

From Saturday 5th November, Sunny Side Up opens in Clondalkin from 9am. After that they will open daily from 9am to 3pm.

Header image via Instagram/sunnysideupdublin

