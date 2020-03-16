Close

  • The gardens at Custom House could soon be turned into a 'public cultural space'

The gardens at Custom House could soon be turned into a 'public cultural space'

By James Fenton

March 16, 2020 at 12:43pm

Dublin's Custom House could be in line for a renewal that will allow the public to access its gardens, according to the Irish Examiner.

In a departmental report, Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has approved the plan 'on the basis that renewal will include an opening of the grounds to the public as part of enhancing the provision of public space generally.'

The Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government is currently situated in Custom House, which has stood on the banks of the Liffey since 1791. Public access to the building is currently limited but opening it up would 'allow the public much greater access to it as well as its gardens and inner courtyards.'

Restoration and cleaning of the stonework at Custom House was conducted by the Office Of Public Works in the 1980s. The report also said that the building currently has 'constraints, deficiencies, and weaknesses'.

