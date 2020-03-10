Close

DCU cancel upcoming spring graduation ceremonies amid coronavirus concerns

By Sarah Finnan

March 10, 2020 at 12:44pm

DCU has cancelled spring graduation ceremonies due to concerns over the spread of Covid-19.

Officials at Dublin City University (DCU) have confirmed that all upcoming spring graduation ceremonies have been cancelled.

The move comes in response to growing concerns over the spread of coronavirus in Ireland. A host of major upcoming events have been cancelled across the country, including a number of Paddy's Day events as well as the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dublin.

Three new cases were confirmed in Ireland on Monday evening, bringing the total number in the republic to 24 - 36 confirmed cases on the island of Ireland.

The new cases include a female in the south of the country, a female in the west of the country and a female healthcare worker in the south of the country. All three cases had been in close contact with another confirmed case.

A statement posted on the DCU website reads:

"Following extensive consultation involving the Senior Management of the University and in careful consideration of a range of factors associated with the evolving COVID19 situation, both nationally and internationally, the University has regretfully decided to postpone the Spring graduation ceremonies that had been scheduled for March 21st.

An alternative date for the ceremonies will be considered and communicated over the coming months. The university regrets any inconvenience caused to graduates, their families and guests."

Students have been advised that all bookings for robing and photography services will be held over until the new date.

According to the HSE website, COVID-19 symptoms can take up to 14 days to appear. Health officials are advising the public to take adequate measures to protect themselves and others - ensuring that they wash their hands properly and often.

