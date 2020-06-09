Decathlon opening flagship store in Dublin this weekend

Decathlon has confirmed that it will be opening its flagship store in Dublin this week.

The world's biggest sports retailer and online sports store, Decathlon is the place to go for anything sports-related - be that running shoes, cycling gear or even camping equipment. Dubliners have been awaiting the store's grand opening for some time after the original date was pushed back due to Covid-19, but the Decathlon team have revealed that they'll open their doors to the public this Saturday at 10:30am.

Often likened to being the 'IKEA of sports equipment', the flagship store is conveniently located next to the Swedish furniture warehouse out in Ballymun, on a site that was previously an overflow carpark.

Speaking of the new opening, the company released a statement that said:

"As a family company, we are very excited to announce the opening of the Sports Hub with over 70 Sports located in Ballymun, just next to IKEA.

Described as an "innovative and environmentally-friendly flagship concept store", the French sports retail giant aims to enhance the sport experience of users and help make sports accessible to everyone.

Bigger than the average Decathlon outlet, the Irish Times reports that the Ballymun store will also feature a large outdoor sports area, a playground, several fitness machines, a football pitch, rollerblading area and a large open space that can be used to offer different types of fitness classes such as Zumba.

Already operating an e-commerce platform in Ireland, the retailer has revealed plans to open a total of nine outlets in the Republic.

