By Brian Dillon

May 20, 2021 at 10:18am

Demolition begins on Dublin's 'ugliest building'

Often referred to as Dublin's 'ugliest building', demolition begins on Hawkin's House.

It looks like Dublin's 'ugliest building will be no more as it's set to be demolished.

Built in 1962 on the corner of Tara Street and Poolbeg Street, Hawkin's House stands at 11 stories tall and is coming down after plans initially mentioned in 2016 go ahead. Work started yesterday, with Mulligan's Pub of Poolbeg Street sharing a picture of the demolition to their Twitter account, writing, "All go!!! Down around us this morning."

The new building on the site of Hawkins House and Apollo House is believed to be reduced to 10 storeys and will feature more office space than the one previously there.

The demolition was first mentioned in 2016, with Minister Sean Carney saying at the time, "It is clear that Hawkins House is now obsolete and no longer meets the demand for modern flexible workspace.

"The development of this site will provide up to 60% more office space and will offer significant savings in running costs."

Header image via Mullgan's Poolbeg Street on Twitter.
